JASON RATCLIFF

JASON RATCLIFF Obituary
RATCLIFF, JASON, 36
(1982-2019)
Jason Ratcliff, 36 will live in the hearts of his devoted Mother; Georgia McDowell-Jones. His Sister; Bridgette Ratcliff, Brittany Jones, and April Jones. His Brothers; Chris Irvin Sr., Brandon Godbolt, Johnathan Jones and Joseph Wilson. Service of Love will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 @ 12:00 noon, Royal Temple Church of God in Christ (104 NE 224th Ave. Cross City, Fl). Viewing will be held one-hour prior to services. Internment will take place immediately after services in Eugene Memorial Cemetery, Cross City, Florida. Services of Excellence are being provided by D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida).
'Serving With
A Spirit of Excellence'
DWilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
