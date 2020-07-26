RICE, SR.,
JAY DONALD 'DONNIE'
Jay Donald 'Donnie' Rice, Sr., of Gainesville, Florida passed away at the age of 78 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a quick decline from an aggressive cancer. Mr. Rice was born in Gainesville on May 9, 1942 to JD Rice and Virginia Crosby Rice. His parents and his sister, Gay Rice Keys, predeceased him. Graduating from Gainesville High School in 1960, Mr. Rice played football for four years. A fullback and kicker, in his senior year he was appointed the 'High Point Man' in recognition of the most points scored of any team member. Mr. Rice also was on the track team and played baseball his freshman year.
Mr. Rice attended the University of Florida, pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, and then moved to Valdosta to work in his uncle's bicycle shop. After moving back to Gainesville, Mr. Rice began working in his father's hardware store, Rice Hardware, which JD Rice owned and operated since 1936. After learning the business from his dad, Mr. Rice purchased Rice Hardware in 1974, and opened a second hardware store and a bicycle shop. He closed Rice Hardware, located at Southwest First Avenue, in 2001, finally earning a well-deserved retirement.
Mr. Rice was a 32-year member of the local Elks Lodge and treasured his time there and his many friendships. He was also a booster member for P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School while supporting one of his son's passion for baseball. An avid Gator Football fan, Mr. Rice was a long-time season ticket holder and enjoyed tailgating with friends and family. He had a weekend getaway in Crystal River, Florida and spent many weekends deep sea fishing with friends in the Gulf of Mexico.
Mr. Rice's legacy in the Gainesville community will not soon be forgotten. His contributions as a businessman and community advocate were substantial - too numerous to mention here. Mr. Rice was not only an honest businessman with high integrity, he was a friend to many, a loving father, and a kind and generous person. He was fortunate to spend his last Father's Day with his children, grandchildren, and nieces.
Mr. Rice is survived by four children, Elizabeth Phyllis 'Beth' Rice of Orlando, FL; Jay Donald 'Donnie' Rice Jr. and his wife Gina of Gainesville, FL; Robert 'Michael' Rice and his wife Ragen of Baton Rouge, LA; and Melissa Renee Rice of Gainesville, FL; six grandchildren, Sara-Margaret Shure of Tampa, FL; Phillip Dickson Shure of Orlando, FL; Nathan Robert Slater of Gainesville, FL; and Bella Renee Rice, Lola Grace Rice and Campton Michael Rice of Baton Rouge, LA; two nieces, Virginia C. Gray of Irving, TX; and Patricia G. Holt of Indianapolis, IN; the mothers of his children, Margaret Goff Cunningham and Donna Kinard Rice; and his miniature dachshund of sixteen years, Duke.
There will be no memorial service at this time. The family will have a private gathering in the future to spread Mr. Rice's ashes and asks friends and colleagues to consider making a donation in memory of Mr. Jay Donald Rice, Sr. to the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center, 4200 N.W. 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606,
(352) 378-2121, or to the American Cancer Society
(https://donate3.cancer.org/
).