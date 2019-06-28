Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Jean Florence McKinney


1943 - 2019
Jean Florence McKinney Obituary
McKINNEY,
JEAN FLORENCE
Jean Florence McKinney, 75, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home, following a long illness.
Mrs. McKinney was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 24, 1943 to the late Emile and Jeannette Buteau, she had lived in Lake City, Florida for many years before moving to Gainesville in 1997. She was a dedicated member of Voluntary Service for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Gainesville; as a volunteer she gave countless hours working for Pharmacy and wherever else she was needed. Mrs. McKinney was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Community, serving many hours as a Eucharistic Minister, on the Hospitality team. She was a member of the JOY (Just Older Youths) ministry and was a member of the Red Hat group called the Holy Hatters. Mrs. McKinney had a faithful dog named Mia before going to the assisted living facility. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Lavell McKinney in 2000. Mrs. McKinney was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Morrison and by a brother Norman Buteau.
Survivors include, sisters, Sylvia Picard and Annette Tellier; stepdaughter, Carol McKinney Smith and a stepson, Philip McKinney.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., in the Chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. Interment will be beside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 28 to June 29, 2019
