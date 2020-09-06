BRINSKO,

JEANETTE USMIANI

Jeanette Usmiani Brinsko passed away on August 27, 2020 after a long and fruitful life at the age of 95. She was born October 28, 1924 in Weirton, WV to Andrew A. and Marie Ticich Usmiani. After graduating from Catholic Central High School in Steubenville, OH Jeanette attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and Spanish. In 1950 she married Stephen F. Brinsko and they settled in their hometown of Weirton. Jeanette taught art at Weir High School until the birth of their first child. In 1959 the family moved to Hollywood, FL where Jeanette was active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was a founding member of Nativity Catholic Church and school. After moving to Gainesville, FL in 1971, Jeanette worked as a floral designer for Crevasses Florist, House of Flowers and the Country Sampler. She was a charter member of Holy Faith Catholic Church. Her joy came from her children and grandchildren, as well as the paintings and crafts that she made for friends and family. In 2013 she adopted her beloved dachshund, JoJo, who was her constant companion.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Steve in 1998. She is survived by her children, devoted daughter Andrea Brinsko of Gainesville, Dr. Steven Brinsko of College Station, TX, Daniel (Kit) Brinsko of Gainesville, and her grandsons, Andrew Brinsko of Gainesville and Thomas Brinsko (fiancé Lauren Sheldon) of Coventry, CT. A memorial service will be held at Holy Faith Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Weirton, WV at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Faith Catholic Church or the local Humane Society.



