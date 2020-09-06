1/1
Jeanette (Usmiani) Brinsko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRINSKO,
JEANETTE USMIANI
Jeanette Usmiani Brinsko passed away on August 27, 2020 after a long and fruitful life at the age of 95. She was born October 28, 1924 in Weirton, WV to Andrew A. and Marie Ticich Usmiani. After graduating from Catholic Central High School in Steubenville, OH Jeanette attended Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and Spanish. In 1950 she married Stephen F. Brinsko and they settled in their hometown of Weirton. Jeanette taught art at Weir High School until the birth of their first child. In 1959 the family moved to Hollywood, FL where Jeanette was active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was a founding member of Nativity Catholic Church and school. After moving to Gainesville, FL in 1971, Jeanette worked as a floral designer for Crevasses Florist, House of Flowers and the Country Sampler. She was a charter member of Holy Faith Catholic Church. Her joy came from her children and grandchildren, as well as the paintings and crafts that she made for friends and family. In 2013 she adopted her beloved dachshund, JoJo, who was her constant companion.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Steve in 1998. She is survived by her children, devoted daughter Andrea Brinsko of Gainesville, Dr. Steven Brinsko of College Station, TX, Daniel (Kit) Brinsko of Gainesville, and her grandsons, Andrew Brinsko of Gainesville and Thomas Brinsko (fiancé Lauren Sheldon) of Coventry, CT. A memorial service will be held at Holy Faith Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Weirton, WV at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Faith Catholic Church or the local Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved