Gainesville - Jeanette Millerot Mullins, 93, of Gainesville, beloved mother, "Mémé," and friend passed away at Hospice in Gainesville, November 12, 2020.

Jeanette was born in Montreuil, (Paris suburb), France, April 14, 1927, to Aline Marie Céline Camélina Rouquie and Octave Adolphe Millerot. She was raised in Clichy (Paris suburb), France. She received her high school diploma in Paris. She and her mother survived WWII living in Malesherbes, France even after an American bomb accidently hit their house. She met Master Sergeant Jesse Glenn Mullins there and they were married April 23, 1946 in Clichy. After more than 20 military moves they settled on a farm north of Gainesville in 1954.

Jeanette was a stay at home mother of six children until they all started school. Her first paid part-time job was in the school lunchroom. She then worked at Sears for 25 years in the fabric department and garden shop where she made many friends. Customers often asked for the lady with the accent. After retiring from Sears she helped run the family U-pick blueberry patch she named Monteocha Gardens, then took over after her husband of 46 years passed in 1992. She stayed busy doing what she loved.

She worked in her yard tirelessly and raised a variety of houseplants. She loved to cook and bake (from classic Southern corn bread and beans to French favorites coq au vin, crêpes and sourdough baguettes). Her favorite meal was Sunday dinner when the family gathered every Sunday for a big family style meal. She canned and froze vegetables raised in the family and neighbors' gardens. She enjoyed sewing. She made most of her own clothes and some of her kids' clothes, curtains and more. She knitted sweaters, hats, scarves and afghans for presents for family members and special friends. She loved to read and collected shelves full of books.

She was especially happy to take family vacations. She started a 50-year family tradition of spending a week at "the lake" which was time for family and friends to gather from near and far creating many wonderful memories.

Jeanette loved to travel with her family. She cherished the trips to France that introduced her children and grandchildren to her French families and the culture that shaped her. She loved to tell stories about growing up during the war, her experiences and her children. Her family was her greatest joy and love.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her twin sister Simone Millerot, parents Octave and Aileen Millerot, husband Jesse G. "Moon" Mullins, half brother Georges (Maria) Chaussivert, son Pierre J. Mullins, step-sons Gerald (Lorna), Leon and Douglas Mullins.

She is survived by her children Martine (Richard) Rose, Nicole "Nickie" (Jimmy) Kortus, Raymond (Christine Ellis) Mullins and Suzanne (Quinn) Holton and Patrick Mullins; grandchildren Brad Mullins, Aimée (Dustin) Law, Céline (Matt) Reilly, Derek (Amber) Holton, Natalie (Paul) Smith, Benjamin (Gina) Mullins, Sam Mullins and Holden Kortus; great grandchildren Tera, Dillon, Jenna, Makenzy, Devyn, Emma, Addie, Ashlyn, Caleb, Langston, Henry, Carson and Hayden; half sister Jacqueline Millerot Meriot and many French cousins.

A Catholic burial mass and celebration of life will be held at yet determined dates. In lieu of flowers for those who wish, please make donations to Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL



