CRENSHAW,
JEANNE DAWES
The Honorable Jeanne Dawes Crenshaw, 79, of Hummelstown, PA, and formerly of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Thomasville, GA, on April 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Jean Dawes Newman Manley wife of John Manley.
Judge Crenshaw served in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court as a County Judge of Alachua County, FL, from 1977 to 2005. In addition to serving as a judge, she spent several years in the Public Defender's Office and in private practice. Judge Crenshaw was a graduate of Leon High School, Tallahassee, FL, and the University of Florida, Collegeville, FL, the University of Maryland and the University of Florida College of Law, Gainesville, FL. She was a long-time Episcopalian and member of St Michael's and St. Joseph's Episcopal Churches. Her service to others was not just in the judicial system, Judge Crenshaw was also very active in community and civic organizations.
She is survived by three sons, Edwin Allen Dawes Schwartz, husband of Stacey, LCDR Ashly Herbert Schwartz, and Herbert Joseph Crenshaw IV; one daughter, Stephanie Crenshaw Park, wife of Jinsue; and five grandchildren, Austin W. H. Schwartz, Loryn N. Schwartz, Benjamin Schwartz, Avery Park and Connor Park.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 AM in St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, 16921 West Newberry Road, Newberry, FL, with The Reverend Father Robert Carr as officiant. A private interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gainesville. Please visit her memorial page at
