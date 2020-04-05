|
ROCHFORD,
JEANNE M. (HEYING)
Jeanne M. (Heying) Rochford died on March 27, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Tom (Sharon) Rochford, Steve (Freda) Rochford, Becky (Steve) Jaeb, and Michael (Shelli) Rochford. Also, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Rochford, her parents, two brothers and a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Rochford.
She attended Briarcliff College (where she was the first recipient of the Alumni of the Year award), and graduated from the University of Illinois
and the University of Iowa.
She was a writer who followed that avocation in her retirement. She published a play, 'Crucifixion in Moderne' and received several awards for her literature from the Florida Women's Club, Florida Penwomen, and the National Women's Club. She was president of the local Gainesville branch and the Champaign branch of the National League of American Penwomen, Inc. and Florida state president of the National League of American Penwomen. She was also a member of Delta Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, The Professional English Fraternity and The International Platform Association.
In Champaign, IL Jeanne was editor and general manager of Champaign-Urbana Guide and wrote and produced anniversary musical revues for the Junior League and the Champaign Country Club. She was an elementary school teacher and graded English themes as a paraprofessional. She served as Executive Director of Wilbur Mansion for the Champaign County Historical Museum. When she was Executive Director of Vintage Champaign Council, the organization was featured as a dynamic case study in the book 'Promoting Effectively for Downtown Business' by Laurence A. Alexander. She was the first woman named to the Central Illinois Bank and Charles W. Christie Health Foundation boards. In 1976, she chaired the Bicentennial Commission for Champaign County and received the Distinguished Service Award from the Illinois Bicentennial Commission. She also received Jaycees' Volunteer of the Year Award, the Exchange Club's Golden Deeds Award, and was named one of the most influential women of Champaign-Urbana by the Morning Courier in 1979.
In Gainesville, FL, Jeanne was Keep Alachua County Beautiful Executive Director and the organization won national awards for outstanding performance. She served on the city beautification board and was Gainesville Citizen's Advisory Committee on Community Development Chairman. In 1998, she was named Environmentalist of the Year by The Gainesville Sun. She produced and hosted TV talk show 'The Rochford Files' and radio talk show 'Jeanne's Party Line'. She was newsletter editor for the Gainesville American Association of University Women, a sustainer of the Junior League, and public relations chair for the Gainesville Women's Club. She also served on the Building Committee for Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
She will be interred in the Queen of Peace Columbarium. Future arrangements will be made at a later date when we are safe to socialize. You can call Queen of Peace Church in Gainesville for funeral service details. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Queen of Peace Parish and/or spend an extra hour with family in memory of her.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020