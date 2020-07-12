JEANNETTE BANNING

BANNING, JEANNETTEJANE PFEIFFERJeannette Jane Pfeiffer Banning, 92, transitioned from this life on July 3 in the presence of her family at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida. She was born June 16, 1928, in St. Clair County, Illinois. She graduated from high school in Trenton, Illinois, where she played baritone horn and trumpet in the band. She lived in Palm Springs, Florida, for 57 years in the same residence.Jeannette's long life was filled with a love of nature, art, music, and sports (she recorded two holes-in-one in golf). She was an accomplished Bridge player. She earned her AA degree in journalism from Palm Beach State College at age 50 where she worked as the sports editor for the college newspaper, The Beachcomber.Jeannette was always devoted to citizenship and social justice. She worked as a civil servant for the Social Security Administration, where she helped many people. She supported the Equal Rights Amendment, campaigned for migrant rights and voting rights, and she worked tirelessly as a hospital volunteer and poll worker for decades. She loved her church and served as a Presbyterian Deacon.She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Joseph Pfeiffer (Purple Heart Medal) and Ida May Cochrane Pfeiffer, and her siblings Lucille, Frank Jr., James, Phyllis, and Joseph. Jeannette is survived by her devoted daughter Jill Susan Banning, her beloved son-in-law Neil Harris, and her only grandchild, Anita Grace Mei Banning-Harris, whom she adored. Jeannette is also survived by her dear sister Cynthia Pfeiffer Strayer (Gary), many nieces and nephews, and her loving caregivers.A date for a memorial service will be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Al'z Place of Alachua County (1610 NW 23rd Ave Gainesville, FL 32605) or The Nature Conservancy of Florida.en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/florida/