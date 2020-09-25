1/
Jeannette Fonner McCullough
1937 - 2020
Jeannette Fonner McCullough born on September 6, 1937 in Alexandria, Louisiana was the daughter of John Henry Fonner, Sr. and Iva Short Fonner of Pineville, Louisiana. Jeannette attended Pineville High School and was the first Homecoming Queen of the new school. Following graduation she attended Louisiana College in Pineville and Baptist Hospital in Alexandria, LA, where she received her MTASCP in Medical Technology. In 1956 she met and married William Ernest McCullough.
Jeannette is survived by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Ernie McCullough, her son, William Daniel McCullough and his wife Terry of Geneva, IL, step granddaughter, Toni Nicole Thrill and her husband Ryan, three step grandchildren, Ben, Jacob and Taya. Her son, John Stephen McCullough, preceded her in death.
Mrs. McCullough (Nette) worked in hospital Medical Technology, teaching, and was a devoted mother and companion prior to her succumbing to Dementia on September 20, 2020 while living in Cumming, GA.
She will be missed by her many relatives and friends.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
