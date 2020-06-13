JEFF NEWKIRK
NEWKIRK, JEFF
Jeff Newkirk of Gainesville passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7. He was born on August 8 in Morristown, New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Florida and loved watching the Florida Gators football team defeat the Noles, Vols, and Dawgs. He worked as a counselor for people with disabilities for many years and positively touched the lives of many. He is survived by his son, Zachary, daughter-in-law Meaghan, granddaughter Adelaide, former wife, Elizabeth, mother Joan Eisen, step-father Leonard Eisen, sister Cindi Noah and family, brother Jonathan, step-siblings Michael, Debra, and Emily, and their families. He is preceded in death by father James Newkirk and brother Jack Newkirk. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Arthritis Foundation are appreciated.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
