PONS, III, JEFF T.
Jeff Thurman Pons, III, 65, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Putnam Community Medical Center. Born in Gainesville to Jeff Thurman Pons, Jr. and Betty Tyler Pons, he lived most all his life in Putnam County. Jeff was a contract worker with Asplundh for over 30 years where he was a mechanic and inspector. He was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Palatka. In addition to his love of working on his trucks, Jeff also enjoyed fishing and working in the yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Don Pons and a brother, Johnny Pons.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lori Pons of Palatka, 2 daughters, Teresa Mullins (Robert) of Elk Horn City, KY and Vickie Duncan (Kenny) of Palatka, 3 brothers, Bobby Pons (Pam) of Hawthorne, Phillip Pons, Dale Pons of Hawthorne, 3 sisters, Cheryl Weatherington (Jerry) of Hawthorne, Ann Feagle of Archer and Annette Pons of Ocala, 5 Grandchildren, Robert Mullins, III, Samantha Mullins, Cody Grass, Destyni Jordyn and Kyleigh Nichole and 2 great grandchildren, Gabriel Mullins and Jaxon Mullins.
Services celebrating Jeff's life will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Pastor Willie B. McKinnon, III officiating. Burial will follow at Palatka Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services at 2:00 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Jeff's Book of Memories page at
www.johnsonoverturf
funerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019