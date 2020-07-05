1/1
JEFFREY EDWARDS
EDWARDS, JEFFREY
With one last breath, he fell asleep in the hands of God, peacefully surrendering to a life with no more pain. The family would like to cherish his memory with warm smiles, hugs, and acts of kindness. Take time to consider your neighbors and support those in need. Bring joy to others; it is what Jeffrey did. We would like to thank the Community Living Center (CLC3) and Serenity Hospice Unit at the Lake City VA Medical Center for their tremendous care and compassion. You became a part of Jeff's extended family and we are forever grateful for your support. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Arrangements are by Forest Meadows. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests contributions be made to the charity of your choice in the name of Jeffrey Edwards. 'Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.'
- Joshua 1:9

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
