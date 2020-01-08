|
|
BUTLER, JEFFREY LYNN
1963- 2020
Jeffrey Lynn Butler, 56, was born in Ft. Myers, FL on July 28, 1963 and passed away suddenly on January 2, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Jeff was a treasured son, husband, father, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Born to Ralph and Mary Butler, he is survived by his father, Ralph; wife, Susan; children, Jeffrey and Hannah; extended family and friends.
Jeff spent his early life in Ft. Myers where his passions for music, fishing, anthropology and botany began. He and his wife Susan were married in 1989 and began their life together in Gainesville, FL. Most of his career was spent as a respected innovative grower of many plant species at the Gainesville Tree Farm and San Felasco Nursery. He later moved on to work for Alachua County and then for the State, where he retired from the Florida Department of Agriculture.
A Celebration of Jeff's Life is being planned for the springtime, 2020. A memorial fund has been established to help the family get through this difficult time. Donations can be made at: gf.me/u/xapwd9 for the family or to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in memory of Jeff.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020