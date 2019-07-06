|
|
MAGDA, JEFFREY
Jeffrey Magda, 41, of Wellington, FL, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL, surrounded by family.
Jeffrey was born on March 1, 1978, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Walter and Marlene Magda. He was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Meyers High School in 1996, received two associate's degrees from Luzerne County Community College, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from Misericordia University in 2002.
He worked as a computer programmer for WebMD, Orange Lake Resorts, GolfNow/The Golf Channel, Frontline Insurance, and most recently at Allin Interactive in Florida.
Jeffrey was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Wellington, FL, and was a lifelong golf enthusiast. He was a fan of the Oakland Raiders and Penn State Nittany Lions teams and loved watching games during football season with family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the movies (especially the Marvel movies with his wife) and exploring Walt Disney World parks - a pastime he shared with his wife, the former Christina Rukstalis of Kingston (married June 10, 2005), and daughters Olivia, 4, and Abigail, 2.
In addition to his family, Jeffrey will be greatly missed by his parents, Walter and Marlene, of Wilkes-Barre, PA; his sister, Kristen, of Wilkes-Barre, PA; his brother, Matthew, with his wife, Nicole Frail, and son, Cooper, of Avoca, PA; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Patricia (Patty) Rukstalis, of Wellington, FL; his brothers-in-law, John, of Gainesville, FL, and Steven, of Oviedo FL; as well as, aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, and friends.
In honor of Jeffrey's love of golf, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Mission Inn, located at 10400 State Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL 34737. When coming into resort area, turn left and look for signs that say, 'Jeff Magda Memorial Service'. The service will be held in the La Paloma room.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 6 to July 7, 2019