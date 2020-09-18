1/1
JEFFRY ALBERT PETRUY
PETRUY, JEFFRY ALBERT
Jeffry Albert Petruy, born January 12, 1961 in Vallejo, CA to Willie Gearl Petruy and Carla Joan Haugh Petruy, passed away September 8, 2020 in Pasadena, MD. He was 59. Jeff married Kelly Elizabeth Wilkes in 1989 in Newport Beach, CA.
Jeff had a 36-year banking career, and worked as a bank examiner for both the State of California and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for the last 28 years. He was involved in civic activities, routinely working in local elections. He was also active in supporting his family's activities, whether that meant hanging the curtains for chorus performances or cheering on the rowing team at regattas. Jeff graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington in 1983, and North Chicago High School in 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Petruy; children, Elizabeth Petruy of Alexandria, VA and Thomas Petruy of Plano, TX; father, Willie Petruy of Alexandria, VA; and brothers, John (Carolyn) McCormick of Ennis, TX, Joseph Petruy of Alexandria, VA, and James Petruy of Palmer, TX. Jeff is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carla.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake. They are grateful for the extraordinary care he received there in his final days.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
