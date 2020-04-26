|
|
PAYNE, JEREMY ADAM
Jeremy Adam Payne, 40, of Alachua, Florida, lost his long and courageous battle with brain cancer at his home on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with his family by his side.
Jeremy was born in Finlay, Ohio on September 14, 1979 to Gerald and Roberta (Brian) Payne who reside in Findlay, Ohio.
Jeremy married the love of his life, Kelly Piper, on October 4, 2003. Jeremy and Kelly have two beautiful redheaded daughters, Makenna and Madison. Jeremy was loved and admired greatly by his two greatest blessings.
Jeremy is also survived by his sister Tami (Payne) Rose of Finlay, Ohio; sister-in-law, Kerry Smith of Gainesville, Florida; brother-in-laws, Jay Piper of McClure, Ohio; Joe Piper of Columbus, Ohio; Jeff Piper of Bascom, Ohio; Brett Smith of Gainesville, Florida; and Christopher Rose of Chicago, Illinois; nephews, Anthony Webb of Norfolk, Virginia; Mason Rose of Jacksonville, Florida; Marshall Rose of Findlay, Ohio; Dylan Smith of Gainesville, Florida; and Griffin Piper of Cygnet, Ohio; Nieces, Morgan Smith of Gainesville, Florida; Sophie and Sydnie Piper of Cynet, Ohio; Addy Jo Rudd of Pemberville, Ohio and Payten Webb of Findlay, Ohio, as well as Mother- and Father-in-law, Glen and Janice Piper of Ocala, Florida.
Jeremy graduated from McComb High School in 1998 and later moved to Florida with Kelly in pursuit of careers and dreams. Jeremy had a successful career in the construction business as a design engineer and was employed by Builders First Source of Lake City, Florida for many years as well as an independent home plan designer. He was well respected and took tremendous pride in his work and loved his work family.
Jeremy was a devoted husband, father, son, friend, brother, and coach. He was loved by many near and far. Jeremy was respected by many in his community and spent numerous hours on the ball field with his girls. Jeremy was a coach for the Santa Fe Babe Ruth Softball League as well as Santa Fe Inferno.
Jeremy loved his time on the ball field coaching and inspiring many young girls, especially his own. Jeremy was embraced by the softball community and holds a permanent spot on 3rd base. Jeremy loved beach vacations with his girls, time with his family and friends, working out and had a great love of Michigan football. #GoBlue!
Jeremy will be greatly missed by many and was a true inspiration to many in his fight against cancer. He has forever changed the lives of many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations for Makenna and Madison's future education are being accepted. The family would like to thank those who loved and supported them along the way. #PAYNESTRONG
Arrangements are being handled by Crevasse's Cremation in Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020