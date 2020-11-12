Jermaine D. "Fat Cat" McNeal

Mr. Jermaine D. "Fat Cat" McNeal age 42, passed away October 31, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Tallahassee, FL. Mr. McNeal was a member of Bartley Temple United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Arnez Javon McNeal, High Springs, FL, parents, Ronald McNeal(Lola), High Springs, FL, LaFawn Williams, Gainesville, FL, siblings, Michael Davis, Sr., Gainesville, FL, Jeremy McNeal(Lisa), St. Augustine, FL, Rhonda Davis, Jacksonville, FL, Gwendolyn Sledge, Atlanta, GA, Felicia Sledge, Gainesville, FL, Otis Garrison, Atlanta, GA, Kelvin Garrison, Newberry, FL(special friend, LaKendra), Newberry, FL, and Joseph McNeal(Michelle), Dallas, TX.

Funeral Services for Mr. McNeal will be held 10:30am, Saturday, November 14th 2020 at Bartley Temple United Methodist Church, (Parking Lot), Rev. Mary Mitchell, conducting the Service; burial will follow in Strong Family Cemetery, Archer, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. McNeal will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday in the Church Parking Lot from 9:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet 9:30am, on Saturday at the home of Mr. McNeal 1105 N.E. 24th Street, Gainesville, to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store