1/
Jerome Flunker
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Flunker
On November 18, 2020, Jerome (Jerry) Flunker, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 80. Jerry was born January 14, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri to Harold and Rose Flunker and is survived by his siblings Patricia Meyer, Judy Neary, and Margaret Parr. He was married for 25 years to Janet (Held) Flunker and they had 5 children - Mark, Cheryl, Mike, Steve, and Christine. In 1986, he married Linda (Kelly) Flunker and they had Kelly Flunker as their only child. He is survived by Linda, his 6 children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jerry worked in the banking industry, as a salesman of food supplies to restaurants, a school bus driver for P.K. Yonge, and a chauffeur with Candies Coachworks. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit as well as his positive attitude and willingness to help others.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church/Fort Clarke, 9325 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, Florida.
Donations can be made on his behalf to Haven Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church/Fort Clarke
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved