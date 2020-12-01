Jerome Flunker

On November 18, 2020, Jerome (Jerry) Flunker, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 80. Jerry was born January 14, 1940 in St. Louis, Missouri to Harold and Rose Flunker and is survived by his siblings Patricia Meyer, Judy Neary, and Margaret Parr. He was married for 25 years to Janet (Held) Flunker and they had 5 children - Mark, Cheryl, Mike, Steve, and Christine. In 1986, he married Linda (Kelly) Flunker and they had Kelly Flunker as their only child. He is survived by Linda, his 6 children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jerry worked in the banking industry, as a salesman of food supplies to restaurants, a school bus driver for P.K. Yonge, and a chauffeur with Candies Coachworks. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit as well as his positive attitude and willingness to help others.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church/Fort Clarke, 9325 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, Florida.

Donations can be made on his behalf to Haven Hospice.



