JEROME HARVEL DAVIS
DAVIS, JEROME HARVEL
Jerome H. Davis, 65, of Gainesville, FL died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Jerome was born November 27, 1954 in North Wilkesboro, NC to Rose Wade Scroggs and Paul Wilson Harvel, Jr. She met her husband, Patrick Davis while riding horses in high school.
Jerome is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick, her parents, and siblings.
Jerome is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda (Jaime) Carreon, her granddaughter, Isabella, and a nephew Paul Wilson Harvel IV.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 18th at 5:30PM at one of Jerome's favorite places, Cellon Oak Park 4100 NW 169th Pl. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Jerome's honor to The Retirement Home for Horses Inc 20307 NW CR 235A, Alachua, FL 32615.
For full obituary, please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
