JERRELL RIVERS Sr.
RIVERS, SR.,
JERRELL ANDREW
'CHEWY'
Jerrell Andrew Rivers, Sr., age 31, peacefully left us on July 31, 2020 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL) fighting Cancer.
Loving Memories will remain with his wife - Sharnette Williams Rivers of Gainesville, FL; son - Jarrell A. Rivers, Jr. of Gainesville, FL; mother - Ann M. Hicks and father - Alphonso Hicks of Gainesville, FL; grandmother - Ruby Ford of Gainesville, FL; grandfather - Alphonso Hicks, Sr. (& Earlene) of Ocala, FL; great grandmother - Lillian Kyler of Archer, FL; sisters - Shakira Rivers and Veronica Hicks of Gainesville, FL; and many other Family Members & Friends.
The Graveside/ Homegoing Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Patterson Community Cemetery (Arredondo Community/ Gainesville, FL) with Pastor William DeConna of the Victory Church (of Gainesville, FL) & Bishop Leo Robinson of the Powerhouse Family Worship Center (of Gainesville, FL) delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Rivers will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Patterson Community Cemetery (Arredondo Community)
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
R.I.P, Nephew from your Father Jeffery Rivers and Step Mom Lorie Rivers, and also from Grandma Catherine Rivers, and from Aunties Shirley Jones, Cherrystone Sims, Catherine Rivers, Debbie and Phyllis Rivers, and from your Uncle's , Ellis Pelham, Alphonso, Richard Rivers and from all of your Cousins, Rest on Nephew we all wish that we could had spend more time down here with you, but you will always be in our ❤ and soul Luv You.
Phyllis Rivers
August 13, 2020
We gone miss you cuz, you back with jojo again.
Pooh
Family
August 13, 2020
RIP cousin Jerrell.
Connie Doby
Family
