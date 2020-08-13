RIVERS, SR.,

JERRELL ANDREW

'CHEWY'

Jerrell Andrew Rivers, Sr., age 31, peacefully left us on July 31, 2020 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL) fighting Cancer.

Loving Memories will remain with his wife - Sharnette Williams Rivers of Gainesville, FL; son - Jarrell A. Rivers, Jr. of Gainesville, FL; mother - Ann M. Hicks and father - Alphonso Hicks of Gainesville, FL; grandmother - Ruby Ford of Gainesville, FL; grandfather - Alphonso Hicks, Sr. (& Earlene) of Ocala, FL; great grandmother - Lillian Kyler of Archer, FL; sisters - Shakira Rivers and Veronica Hicks of Gainesville, FL; and many other Family Members & Friends.

The Graveside/ Homegoing Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Patterson Community Cemetery (Arredondo Community/ Gainesville, FL) with Pastor William DeConna of the Victory Church (of Gainesville, FL) & Bishop Leo Robinson of the Powerhouse Family Worship Center (of Gainesville, FL) delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Rivers will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



