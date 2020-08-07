SMITH, JERROLD MICHAEL ('MICKEY')
February 8, 1939 -
August 4, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, cousin and friend, Jerrold Michael ('Mickey') Smith. Mickey was born February 8, 1939 in Nyack, New York, he was the son of Ceil and Max Smith (both of blessed memory).
He graduated from Nyack High School, the US Naval Academy in 1961, he received a Master of Civil Engineering from University of Michigan, he joined the navy and served in the Seabees (Civil engineer Corps) and in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. Mickey proudly retired as a Captain in the US Naval Reserves. He served ten years in active duty & twenty years in the reserves.
Retired Custom Homebuilder Mickey was a born leader and inspired others to volunteer and help. He was a former Board Member of Congregation B'nai Israel, Construction, Fundraising and Security Chairman of B'nai Israel. President of Gainesville UJA (15 years), UJA officer State of Florida, board member of UF Hillel and volunteer construction chairman of their new home and honored by the Renaissance Society of Hillel, Local Chair AIPAC. He was honored for long and extended service by the Jewish Council of North Central Florida, board member of Friends of the Jewish Chapel at US Naval Academy, US Naval Academy Blue and Gold Officer, Founder and lifetime President of Gainesville Military Academy Club, Past local president of the Military Officers Association of America, President of Junior Achievement, President of Gainesville Home Builder's Association, Adjunct Instructor Santa Fe College Building Construction School and Regular blood donor.
He is survived by his wife, Toba Smith; children, Marc Smith ('Laurie'), Rebecca Smith Vogel ('Alon') & Meredith Smith Barbour ('Andy'); grandchildren: Jason Smith, Aren Vogel, Jake Smith, Dani Vogel, Gabi Vogel & Jack Barbour; Sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Jill & Elliot Goldman. Sister: Diane Bergerman (of blessed memory).
Mickey was a friend to many and blessed to have an extended Gainesville Family of friends after having lived here for forty-nine years.
Due to Covid-19, the burial will be private and limited to family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Congregation B'nai Israel: www.bnaigainesvile.com
,
USNA FOJC: www.fojcusna.org
or International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer: www.iaslc.org
. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas funeralhome.com
.
