GRIER, JERRY CLARK
Jerry Clark Grier, age 73 of Gainesville, Florida, passed away August 17, 2020 after an extended illness. He was pre-ceded in death by his parents, Charles "Curly" Grier and Norma Clark Grier, 2 brothers, Charles "Charlie" and Robert "Robbie" Grier, and sister, Gail Grier Heyser, and his beloved wife, Sharon (Pringle) Grier. He is survived by his son, Sean (Kellie) Grier of Panama City, Florida, and his daughter, Carmen (Eddie) Mosher of Vero Beach, Florida, his six grandchildren, Trevor, Tyler and Tara Grier of Panama City, Florida, and Matthew, Madeline and Maison Mosher of Vero Beach, Florida, his three great-grandchildren, Conner, Sophia, and Hudson Grier of Panama City, Florida. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East Cemetery, 3700 SE Hawthorne Rd.