JERRY K. MAXWELL

JERRY K. MAXWELL Obituary
MAXWELL, JERRY K.
Jerry K. Maxwell, 79, of Gainesville, Florida passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at E.T. York Care Center.
Jerry was born in Wildwood, Florida on April 9, 1940 to CD and Nadine Maxwell. He graduated High School in June 1958. Jerry enlisted in the Air Force in August 1958 and served as a radio/ navigation repairman. Later on his work centered on computer engineering.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Maxwell.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 4 to June 5, 2019
