ROBERTS JR.,
JESS (J.W.) WILLARD
Mr. Jess (J.W.) Willard Roberts Jr., a lifelong resident of Williston, FL passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home in Williston surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.
Mr. Roberts was a truck driver for most of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Williston and his hobbies were hunting, fishing and dancing.
J.W. is survived by his companion, Holly Gardner; son Jeffrey Wayne (Patrice) Roberts; four daughters, Kristie Lee Roberts, Jessica Jewel (Scott) Coker, Julie (Charlie) Stalnaker and Jennifer (Chris) Kirk; four brothers, Larry (Carol) Roberts, Ronnie Roberts, Tommy (Bobbie) Roberts and Glenn Roberts; two sisters, Theresa Roberts and Pam (Marty) Asbell; twenty grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Jess and Jewell Roberts; brother, Wayne Roberts and sister, Barbara Dudley.
A private family funeral will be held on April 5th, 2020 with Rev. Chester Clark and son Jeff officiating. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL in charge of the arrangements. Private services are due to the Coronavirus which we all are concerned about.
