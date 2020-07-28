MATTOX, JESSE J.Jesse J 'Poppy' Mattox, age 85 of Alachua, Florida passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born March 31, 1935 in Williston, Florida to Alton and Lila Mae Mattox.His first job at the age of 13 was delivering groceries on his bicycle for the Red and White Grocery Store in Micanopy, Florida. He was employed by the Eli Witt Company for 24 years. He was the owner of Jesse's Door Service for 10+ years.He was the 'equipment manager' for the Dixie Desparados Band in their early years loading and hauling their equipment to the shows. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and watching NASCAR racing and RFD TV.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Mattox, two daughters, Teresa Ward (Ed), Sandra Abraham (Ralph) and a son Alan Mattox (Anne), a brother, Paul Mattox (Rose), 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Milam Funeral Home, 22405 West Newberry Road, Newberry, Florida 32669 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Grove Cemetery, 22575 NW 94th Ave., Alachua, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkview Baptist Church 3403 NW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32609 or on-line atonline-giving/index.htmlin honor of Jesse.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Road Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361