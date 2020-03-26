|
COLSON, SR., JESSE LEE
Jesse Lee Colson, Sr. age 66, husband of the late Evelyn Covington Colson, US Army Veteran & former Construction Worker with Charles Perry Partners peacefully left us following a brief illness on February 11, 2020 in Gainesville at his residence.
Jesse was a former Member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Lincoln High School.
Graveside Services will be held 2:30PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop F.L. Hamilton officiating. Mr. Colson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And during the Services with the Processional.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother - Edna Colson Graham; (father - Robert Colson II - deceased) of Gainesville, FL; sons - Jesse Jr., Tommy, Jermaine, Edward, Brian and Mallard (Jerod - Deceased); daughters - Shonda, Jessica and Carla; Grandchildren; siblings - Ola, Ruby, Levie, Susan Ann, James (Robert III, Edwin, Irene, Joe, Kathy, Charles and Ronnie - Deceased); Aunt - Margaret Brown of Atlantic Beach, FL; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
We value the health and safety of our loved ones and those who grieve with us. Therefore, we appreciate your consideration in helping us to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020