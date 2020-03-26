Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JESSE COLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESSE LEE COLSON Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JESSE LEE COLSON Sr. Obituary
COLSON, SR., JESSE LEE
Jesse Lee Colson, Sr. age 66, husband of the late Evelyn Covington Colson, US Army Veteran & former Construction Worker with Charles Perry Partners peacefully left us following a brief illness on February 11, 2020 in Gainesville at his residence.
Jesse was a former Member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Lincoln High School.
Graveside Services will be held 2:30PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop F.L. Hamilton officiating. Mr. Colson will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And during the Services with the Processional.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother - Edna Colson Graham; (father - Robert Colson II - deceased) of Gainesville, FL; sons - Jesse Jr., Tommy, Jermaine, Edward, Brian and Mallard (Jerod - Deceased); daughters - Shonda, Jessica and Carla; Grandchildren; siblings - Ola, Ruby, Levie, Susan Ann, James (Robert III, Edwin, Irene, Joe, Kathy, Charles and Ronnie - Deceased); Aunt - Margaret Brown of Atlantic Beach, FL; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
We value the health and safety of our loved ones and those who grieve with us. Therefore, we appreciate your consideration in helping us to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -