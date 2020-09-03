1/1
JESSIE LEE BROWN Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JESSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN SR., JESSIE LEE
Mr. Jessie Lee Brown Sr., a 65 resident of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on August 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Collins-Brown; three children, Rodriquez Weathers, Sadie Days and Jessie L. Brown Jr. (Cheyeene) and nine grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 1pm, at Greater Rock-Hill B.C., 48 NE 10th Street Williston, Florida and Wake will be held on Friday at Greater Rock-Hill B.C., from 5-7pm. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved