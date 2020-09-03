BROWN SR., JESSIE LEEMr. Jessie Lee Brown Sr., a 65 resident of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on August 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Collins-Brown; three children, Rodriquez Weathers, Sadie Days and Jessie L. Brown Jr. (Cheyeene) and nine grandchildren.Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 1pm, at Greater Rock-Hill B.C., 48 NE 10th Street Williston, Florida and Wake will be held on Friday at Greater Rock-Hill B.C., from 5-7pm. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.Services are under theProfessional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.(352) 493-1857