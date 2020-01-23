|
KEMBRO, JESSIE MAE
Ms. Jessie Mae Kembro, 91, of Lake Butler, FL, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 10, 1928, in Newberry. Florida. She grew up in Lake Butler and attended Union County High. She was employed by Georgia Pacific for 32 years until her retirement. Ms. Kembro enjoyed spending time at the family farm and she loved gardening. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of Sardis Baptist Church, Worthington Springs, FL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kembro; her son, Malcolm Hugh Crews, Jr; and her sister, Evalee.
Ms. Kembro is survived by her daughters, Linda Boles and Ramona (Bennie) Turner both of Keystone Heights, FL; seven grandchildren, Twyla (Avery) Roberts of Lake Butler, FL, Shanee Mishoe of Gainesville, FL, Dawn (Tony) Rizer of Lake Butler, FL, Kage (Lindsey) Crews of Providence, FL, Dallin Crews of Starke, FL, and Dalton (Kayla) Clarke of South Carolina, Ryan Nelson of Austin, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Amber (Brian) Crawford, Austen (Jenna) Roberts, Hayden Crews, Luke Rizer, Hanna Rizer, and Mason Crews; four great-great grandchildren, Titus, Ava, Angelie, and Vera; her brother, Ralph Langford of Palatka, FL; numerous extended family also survive.
Funeral services, to honor the life of Ms. Kembro, will be held on January 23, at 3:00 pm at her church, Sardis Baptist Church in Worthington Springs, with Bro. Paul Osteen officiating. Her interment will follow at Mt. Zion/Swift Creek Cemetery. The family invites friends for a visitation beginning at 2:00 pm at the Sardis Baptist church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME.386-496-2008. www.archerfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020