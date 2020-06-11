JESSIE MAE WASHINGTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JESSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WASHINGTON, JESSIE MAE
Mrs. Jessie Mae Washington age 79, passed away June 7th, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Washington was educated in Columbia County, and was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Lake City, FL.
She is survived by her children, Michael Washington, St. Petersburg, FL, Arnetta Washington-Jacobs, Alachua, FL, siblings, Shelly Simmons (Easter), Gainesville, FL, George Simmons, Nora McGuire (Hayward), both of Lake City, FL, Roy Simmons, West Palm Beach, FL, five grandchildren, Asia Williams (Joshua), Gainesville, FL, Chad Jacobs, Joseph Jacobs, Rayn Jacobs, all of Alachua, FL, Grayson Washington, St. Petersburg, FL, two great grandchildren, Kaiden Bell, and Hayden Bondorant, both of Gainesville, FL.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Washington will be held 10:00am, Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Lake City, FL, Rev. Ronnie Paul and Rev. Tyron White, Officiating; burial will follow immediately after the Committal. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Washington will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 12th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside on Saturday, at 9:30am.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Reposing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Burial
Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved