WASHINGTON, JESSIE MAE

Mrs. Jessie Mae Washington age 79, passed away June 7th, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Washington was educated in Columbia County, and was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Lake City, FL.

She is survived by her children, Michael Washington, St. Petersburg, FL, Arnetta Washington-Jacobs, Alachua, FL, siblings, Shelly Simmons (Easter), Gainesville, FL, George Simmons, Nora McGuire (Hayward), both of Lake City, FL, Roy Simmons, West Palm Beach, FL, five grandchildren, Asia Williams (Joshua), Gainesville, FL, Chad Jacobs, Joseph Jacobs, Rayn Jacobs, all of Alachua, FL, Grayson Washington, St. Petersburg, FL, two great grandchildren, Kaiden Bell, and Hayden Bondorant, both of Gainesville, FL.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Washington will be held 10:00am, Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Lake City, FL, Rev. Ronnie Paul and Rev. Tyron White, Officiating; burial will follow immediately after the Committal. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Washington will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 12th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside on Saturday, at 9:30am.

