More Obituaries for JETHRO CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JETHRO CLARK Jr.

JETHRO CLARK Jr. Obituary
CLARK, JR., JETHRO
Mr. Jethro Clark, Jr. of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Clark will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM from Compassionate Outreach Ministries, 320 SE 43rd Street, Gainesville, FL. Sheppard Mother Margaret Dennison Pastor; Elder Anthony Payne Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow in Rutledge Community Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the Mortuary from 10:00AM-3:00PM and at the DR Williams Fellowship Hall, 618 NW 6th Street Gainesville, FL. from 5:00-8:00PM, and Saturday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the church. Mr. Clark leaves to cherish his precious memories a loving wife: Blanch Clark; three sons: Jethro Clark III, Timothy Jones, and Dwayne Doby; two daughters: Nichole Williams and Tammy Derden and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2001 SE 44th Terrace Gainesville, FL at 10:00AM to form the cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
