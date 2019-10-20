|
VUCINICH, JEWEL ZIEGLER
Jewel Ziegler Vucinich - mother, grandmother, homemaker, and friend - passed away on October 13, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. She was born on November 15, 1935 in Merrick, NY. Jewel was known as a loving and caring women who was always on the go with a heart of gold. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Ziegler, husband James P. Vucinich, and daughter Jenna Lee Vucinich. After her husband's passing she moved to St. Augustine to be closer to her daughters, son, and grandson.
In the early nineties Jewel Vucinich also known as 'Mrs. V' relocated part time to Gainesville, FL. Weekdays were now devoted to being a fairy godmother to Olivia and Marissa Odom as well as all of their many circles of close friends. Mirroring the same life she once had in Long Island, NY, she once again dedicated her all to the wellbeing of her new family and friends. Mrs. V soon became well-known for her cooking, volunteering, tutoring, carpooling, fun adventures, energy, spirit, and kindness. She loved sharing stories about her own family, her past, life in New York, and always talked about the art of polka dancing. Her polish roots really made an impact in Gainesville the first time she made her infamous cabbage rolls which quickly became a family favorite; however it was her unconditional love that made her a local celebrity.
Mrs. V became an avid attendee and sports fan at gymnastics meets, cheerleading competitions, volleyball tournaments, and of course Gator games. On her off weekends she spent her time back in St. Augustine with her children and the love of her life her grandson, Alex Oglesby. As Olivia, Marissa, and Alex got older Mrs. V found other outlets to help others, spread her love and kindness, and give back to the community. She spent her free time and kept busy by volunteering at Flagler Hospital and the Lightner Museum. She joined various clubs including the Red Hat Ladies, garden club, and was always the first to join any book club. Mrs. Jewel Vucinich was the epitome of a true angel on earth and we are all blessed to now have her watching over us.
Jewel Vucinich is survived by her children James D. Vucinich, Janice L. Vucinich, Justine L. Beckman, Jay P. Vucinich, brother Rudy Ziegler (wife Nancy Ziegler), sister Carol Brust, sister Mary Lou Ziegler, as well as five grandchildren, one great grandson, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Service and Reception to Celebrate the Life of Jewel Vucinich will be hosted on Tuesday, October 22nd 2019 at Craig Funeral Home from 2-5pm.
Craig Funeral Home is located at 1475 Old Dixie Hwy, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019