GARCIA, JILL POWERS
Jill Powers Garcia of Gainesville went home to her Lord on January 29, 2020, after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was 66 years old. Jill was born in Gainesville, Florida, on August 10, 1953, to A. Curtis and Germayne Powers. She graduated from Gainesville High School in 1971 and the University of Florida in 1975. She was a Gator all her life. In 1985 she married Brian Garcia and later divorced.
Jill taught elementary school in Savannah, GA, and had lived in Texas and St. Petersburg, FL. She returned to Gainesville and was previously employed by Sun Bank and the Florida Farm Bureau. Most recently Jill loved working as a cashier at the Millhopper Publix in Gainesville. She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved Golden Retrievers: Jed, Max, Gator, and Tebow. She was very devoted to her dogs, the Florida Gators, and her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sisters, Candace Sanderford of Los Angeles and Jane McKinney (Steve) of Gainesville, niece Meredith Hoyt and nephews Jason Davis, Travis McKinney (Rachel) and Scott McKinney (Jessica), grandnephews Jake Davis, Evan and Riley Hoyt and grandnieces Hazel and Beatrice McKinney, and life-long best friend, Katharine Tilley.
The family wishes to thank the very caring doctors and staff of Shands ER and MICU for their loving and professional care.
There will be a life celebration on Friday, February 7th at 4:00 PM at her elementary school auditorium. Call or text Jane at 352-538-9621 for more information. Jill would love it if everyone was in Gator attire. In lieu of flowers please donate to Young Life Gainesville, P.O. Box 14791, Gainesville, FL 32604 or
JJ Finley PTA.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020