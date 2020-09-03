1/1
JIM H. FELLS
1931 - 2020
FELLS, JIM H.
Mr. Jim H. Fells, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in High Springs, Florida on September 02, 1931, to Aaron and Carrie Fells.
Jim graduated from Douglas High School, class of 1950. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army from 1951 to 1953, then attended Bethune Cookman College as a Freshman before re-enlisting in the US Air Force, serving a total of 25 years before retiring. Jim also dedicated 14 years of service to the FL Dept. of Corrections - Union County, retiring in 1992.
He leaves to cherish his memories: His chosen children: Precious Hill of Winter Garden, FL, Erika Hill of High Springs, FL, Erik Hill of Gainesville, FL; God-children, Chasia Reshard Lakeman (Howard) of Riverview, FL and Atonya Reshard of Winter Springs, FL; Dedicated Caregivers who provided top-notch care and loved him dearly: Samuel De'Bose, Patsy Mongo, Dominique Williams, Geraldine Bradley, Essie Hill-Clemons, Jonelle Sheppard-Hines, Ta'Miah Stanley, Pam Waller, Jana Bing; and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10am at Pine Hills Cemetery located at 21800 NW US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643
Masks are required.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home 25284 West U S Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643, (386) 454-1110.


Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
