Jimmie Edward Toombs Sr.

Mr. Jimmie Edward Toombs, Sr., age 83, passed away March 19th, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, FL. Mr. Toombs was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1956. He was preceded in death by his two daughters; Beverly Toombs, and Pamela Toombs.
Mr. Toombs is survived by his wife; Henrietta Toombs, Gainesville, FL, children; Eric Toombs, Sr., Jimmy Toombs, Jr., Lisa Washington (Willie), Andrea Toombs, all of Gainesville, FL, Yama Scott, Mobile, AL, special niece; Carol Young, Gainesville, FL, seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Mr. Toombs will be held, 10:00am, Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, Elder Eric Andrews, Pastor, Minister Harry Jones, Eulogist; burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Toombs will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 5th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Toombs, 1240 N.E. 21 Street, Gainesville, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
