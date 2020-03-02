Home

JIMMY ARNEL ENGLISH

Jimmy Arnel English passed away on February 24, 2020 at 68 years old. He was born in Cross City, FL and lived in Gainesville since 10 years old. He retired from the GE Battery Plant in Alachua after 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Willis English and Jackie English and his sweet dog Sassy. He is survived by his caregiver and friend Felisa (Straight) Newton, his siblings Joyce Adams (Ronny), Jeanie Siraj (Shariq), Janice Brogan (Michael) and brother Chris English. The family plans a private memorial at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
