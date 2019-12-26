Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY COX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMY COX Obituary
COX, JIMMY
Mr. Jimmy Cox, 78 of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on December 21, 2019.
Mr. Cox Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 S. Dixie Highway, Lantana, Florida from 5-8pm under the direction of Brown's Funeral Home(561) 533-5256. The Graveside services will held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, 11am in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 18107 SW 107th Street, Archer, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -