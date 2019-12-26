|
|
COX, JIMMY
Mr. Jimmy Cox, 78 of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on December 21, 2019.
Mr. Cox Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 S. Dixie Highway, Lantana, Florida from 5-8pm under the direction of Brown's Funeral Home(561) 533-5256. The Graveside services will held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, 11am in the St. Joseph Cemetery, 18107 SW 107th Street, Archer, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019