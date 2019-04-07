|
|
JOHNSON,
JIMMY DD, USAF, RET.
Mr. Jimmy D D Johnson, 83, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Monday, March 11, 2019, in the E.T. York Hospice Care Center, following a long illness.
Mr. Johnson was born on December 2, 1935, son of the late James and Mary Johnson. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Air Force, beginning a career that spanned over 20 years. While in the Air Force, Mr. Johnson served in Vietnam, received a bronze star and rose to the rank of Master Sergeant, finishing his career as a recruiter, until his retirement in September of 1975. Following his retirement, he had various jobs, from working as a manager for a nationwide advertising company, to a sales manager for Melton Cole Appliances, working in the financial aid office of the College of Central Florida to a counselor for the unemployed.
Mr. Johnson's interests were varied, from his love of trivia, history and museums, to enjoying theater in the local playhouses. He loved to read and to watch TV. Mr. Johnson was a member of Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville.
He is survived by his four children, Tanya (Daniel) Lopez, Tamara (Brian) Wade, Jeffrey (Kellie) Johnson and James Johnson; his beloved life partner, Iris Vaughan, her son Keith; a brother-in-law, Jerald Jones. Twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 9:30 A.M., in the Northwest Baptist Church, 5514 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville. Interment with full military honors will follow at 2:00 P.M., in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Northwest Baptist Church, 5514 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019