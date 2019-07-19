|
|
TOWNSEND,
JO ANNE EDWARDS
Jo Anne Edwards Townsend, age 88 of Gainesville, FL passed away on July 15, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on May 26, 1931 in Turkey Creek, Florida.
Jo Anne graduated from Turkey Creek High School in 1949 and shortly afterwards married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Townsend. They moved to Gainesville in June of 1949 where he started at U of F and Jo Anne went to work at McCrory's. In 1950, they purchased 40 acres in northwest Gainesville and started their life together that spanned until 1992 when Curtis passed away. Jo Anne sold the farm in 1996 and moved to Atlanta to take care of her youngest grandchild and lived there until she returned to Gainesville in 2004 where she remained until her death.
After her start at McCrory's, Jo Anne moved on to be a bookkeeper at Stoutamire Motor Company and spent her last 20+ working years at PCR as an executive assistant. She retired at 52 and spent the years supporting Curtis' efforts around the farm. She loved to cook for everyone and took great pleasure in our enjoyment of the fruits of her labor. She loved to read and also enjoyed watching the birds and butterflies that enjoyed her efforts in the garden.
When Jo Anne and Curtis moved to Gainesville, they joined Eastside Baptist Church. They later moved with some of the congregational members to establish Carol Estates Baptist Church in the early 60's. They served as active members there until joining First Baptist Church Gainesville in 1979, where Jo Anne remained a member until her death. Their social circle centered around the church and remained close friends with the people they met there over the years.
Jo Anne was the eldest of 6 children, two sisters, Jan Cribbs and Rena Phillips and three brothers, Russell, Glynn, and Dennis. Jan, Rena, and Russell preceded Jo Anne in death.
Jo Anne is survived by her three children, Monica (David) Denman, Mike (Karen) Townsend, and Melanie (Rex) Milburn. She has 5 grandchildren, Rebecca Green, Amy Sparrow, Geoff Mallory, Minde Briscoe and Matthew Milburn. She has 5 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
The service will be held on July 20th, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gainesville. The service starts at 11 AM followed by a luncheon in the fellowship hall.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 South Main Street Gainesville, FL,
(352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 19 to July 20, 2019