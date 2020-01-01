|
|
KNUTH, JOAN A.
Joan A. Knuth, age 88, of Gainesville, FL died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Joan was born May 5, 1931 in Appleton, Wisconsin to William and Venice Fellows Bauerfeind. Joan loved children and worked for many years for the Alachua County School System. Later, she and her business partner developed, owned, and operated The Learning Path, a supplier of educational materials. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as usher and belonged to a women's circle. Joan was a volunteer with Kanapaha Botanical Gardens and in the Gainesville Pilot Club. Her favorite hobbies were quilting, card making, and reading.
She is survived by her children Carole (Peter Apathy) Knuth of Sitka, AK, Tom (Jane) Knuth of Fernandina Beach, FL, and Dianne (Jeff) Phillips of Bradenton, FL, a brother, Richard (Ann) Bauerfeind of Laguna Niguel, CA, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 4 at 10:30am in the Chapel of Trinity United Methodist Church 4000 NW 53rd Ave. A reception will follow at the church. Committal service will be held at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central at 9:30am, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kanapaha Botanical Gardens 4700 SW 58th Drive. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020