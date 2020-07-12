COBIA, JOAN JENNINGS

Joan Jennings Cobia, 89, passed away on July 6th. Born in Mount Holly, New Jersey, she was the youngest of nine children born to Clifford Ranch and Lottie Jennings. She moved with her parents to Lakeland, Florida in 1945 and was a 1948 graduate of Lakeland High School. She married Sheffield Michener Cobia in September 1951 and they were the loving parents of two children, SallyAnn Cobia Rogers (Steven) and Jay Ranch Cobia (Brin). She was employed for a number of years by the Florida Motor Vehicles Administration and the Department of Art at the University of Florida from which she retired in 1992. Both she and her husband were avid Florida Gator fans. She volunteered at Haven Hospice for twenty years and was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She is survived by her sister, Janet Scharlau of Tallahassee, her two children, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service at Forest Meadows Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Haven Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528



