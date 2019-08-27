|
MALOLY, JOAN
Joan was born in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Frank and Louise Sasnett. She married the love of her life, Roger Maloly, on June 26, 1949 and together they had two children, Linda Kathleen and Roger Albert (Bud). Roger died on September 6, 1997. In 2000 Joan, Linda, and Roger Albert moved to Gainesville. Joan had a rich and happy life in Gainesville for 19 years. Her life centered around her children, her weekly, hour-long conversations with her sister, Shirley, and her regular Wednesday morning get-togethers with friends. We will always miss her, but she will live on in our hearts. One last time, Mom, we'll say, We love you and sweet dreams. A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28th from 5-7 PM at Forest Meadows Funeral Home Chapel, A graveside Service will be Thursday, August 29th at 10 am at Forest Meadows Memorial Park- Central.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019