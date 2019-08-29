|
McBRIDE, JOAN
August 1943-August 2019
Joan was born in Chester, Pennsylvania and lived many lives in her time on this earth, including spending years in the counter culture of 1960's New York, building a career helping folks through drug and alcohol addiction and raising a family in Denver, Colorado, and eventually settling in Florida. For the last 20 years of her life, in Florida, she continued to be active in addiction counseling and was a loving and supportive member of the recovery and LGBTQ communities, dedicating herself to helping lift up those in need and fighting for those causes she loved and believed in. Throughout her life Joan touched and improved the lives of many, leaving a legacy that will carry on forever. She is survived by her son Sean McBride, good friends Chad Rhoden and Jeremy White, sister Marie Doody and brothers Roger, Jimmy and Michael McBride. A memorial gathering will be held at the Pride Center in Gainesville, 3131 NW 13th St., Thursday, August 29th at 6 PM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019