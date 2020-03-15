Home

Joan Percival Hagan Penticoff

Joan Percival Hagan Penticoff Obituary
PENTICOFF,
JOAN PERCIVAL HAGAN
Beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt, Joan Percival Hagan Penticoff, born in Washington D.C. February 24th, 1930 passed away in her home Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 90.
Throughout her life she was blessed with many talents including a beautiful singing voice, a gifted artist and an accomplished writer of her amazing life history.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Benjamin Penticoff, her brothers Lawrence Percival Hagan, Alan Charles Hagan and Stanley John Hagan.
She is survived by her son, Robert George Penticoff and her nieces, Laura Lee Hagan, Linda Hagan Hosey, Susan Hagan Corsiatto, Carla Hagan and nephew Michael Andrew Hagan.
She will be missed by us all but mostly by her son, she was his mother and best friend. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
