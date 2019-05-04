|
STEPHENS, JOAN S.
Mrs. Joan S. Stephens, of Trenton, FL, died on April 29th, 2019, at Haven Hospice of Gainesville. She was 89.
Mrs. Stephens was the widow of Wallace J. Stephens Jr., a decorated retired Air Force officer who flew combat missions in World War Two and in the Korean War.
She was born in Stamford, CT, in 1929 to Alfred and Aurelie Stenzel. Her father was a commercial artist who was familiar to many as the author of numerous long-running features ('Tracy Twins', 'Pedro') in the Boy Scout magazine 'Boy's Life'. The family lived for a time in Long Beach, CA, where she attended college and met and married her husband.
Mrs. Stephens was an avid birder and nature lover. She followed these interests in many places around the country as an Air Force wife, and, following her husband's retirement, in the Washington, DC, area, where she also worked in the insurance industry for over twenty years. She was active in nature and birding groups there, and continued these interests after moving to Florida in 1995.
Once in Florida, she became involved as a volunteer at the Lower Suwannee Wildlife Refuge and was an active member of Save Our Suwannee, an organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the natural resources of the Suwannee River Basin. She was generous with her time and energy as a member of these groups, and her knowledge and experience allowed her to be of considerable help to newly interested members.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother Robert Stenzel, of New York, NY, and is survived by her brother Dr. Kurt (Carolyn) Stenzel of Englewood, NJ; her son John (Jaime) Stephens, of Arlington, VA; her daughter Martha (Bill) Healy of Orange Park, FL; her daughter Laurie (John) Tate, of Bronson, FL; and her son Troy (Charlene) Stephens, of Pittsboro, NC. She also leaves five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date, and she will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019