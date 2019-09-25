|
|
HUSSEY, JOANN
(GINNY) CLAYTON
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Joann Clayton Hussey, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at her beloved beach home on Crescent Beach at the age of 95.
Joann was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA to Vincent and Lucy Chiarolanza. She was the youngest of six siblings; brothers George, Albert & Mario Chiarolanza and sisters Madelaine Hadley and Doris Green, all of whom preceded her in death. She was happily married for 41 years to George W. Clayton, Jr. of Fort Pierce, Fl. and is survived by their four children, Patricia Ann Lawson, Kathleen Freeman, George Michael Clayton, and Carol Lynn Clayton. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Miriam (Peter) Charles, Joy (Ray) Hatch, Greg (Elizabeth) Ganas, Fred Ganas and Michael (Barbara) Chiarolanza.
She believed strongly in volunteerism and, despite having two toddlers at home, helped to organize the Dolphin Players little theater group in Fort Pierce. She was active in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Garden Club in three states as she followed her husband's career. She served as a Pink Lady at the VA hospital in Gainesville as well as at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine. She also worked at Shand's Children's Mental Health facility at the University of Florida in Gainesville where she adored being around the children.
After her husband's untimely death in early 1982, she concentrated much of her time on the Gainesville Garden Club, where she served in many capacities, including President of the Daisy Circle, and Short Course Chairman for the State of Florida.
Her best friend Penny moved to Crescent Beach, where she successfully played matchmaker by introducing her to Robert S. Hussey. They married in 1985, and lived together happily as Penny's neighbor at Crescent beach until his death in 2009.
Joann, who is lovingly referred to as Mimi by her family, spent her remaining years enjoying her children, 11 devoted grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; W. Clayton Lawson (Michele), their daughters Michele (Dean) Howard, and Blair Lawson, Patricia (Missy) Lawson, and Amy Lawson, and her sons Max and Theo Kocher. Also, Glenn Freeman, Tracy Majer (Steffen) their sons Michael, Zakary and Aidan, as well as Toni Freeman Greene and her children Benjamin and Chloe. Kelli (Mike) Schroeder and their children Brooke and Jake, Lisa Young and her sons Dylan and Ryan, and Leslie (Robb) Gensic and their children Alexis, Cody, Jesse, and Emily. Last but not least, Alexander Kirsch-Clayton and his daughter Taliya, and Adam Bogomolov.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 between 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, 3015 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, FL. Burial will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6026 N. U.S. Hwy 1, Fort Pierce, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019