MAHAMERY, JOANN
Ms. Joann Mahamery age 65, passed away April 24th, 2019 at her home in High Springs, Florida. Ms. Mahamery was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1971 and a member of Westside Church of God In Christ where she served on the Ushers Board.
She is survived by her children; Earl Mahamery, High Springs, FL, Tanya McGruder (Jimmy), High Springs, FL, siblings; George Mack (Darlene), Kuna, ID, Richard Mack (Shari), Gainesville, FL, Brenda Wesley, High Springs, FL, Shirley Howard (Herman), Tampa, FL, Geraldine Mack (Ruben), High Springs, FL, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Ms. Mahamery will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Rev. Terric Nattiel, officiating; burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, High Springs, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Mahamery will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 2:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Ms. Mahamery, 23278 N.W. 178th Place High Springs, at 2:00pm to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019