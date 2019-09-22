|
SMITH, JOANN PHILLIPS
JoAnn Phillips Smith, 83, of Gainesville, FL passed away on September 19, 2019. She was born in Camp Hill, Alabama on July 18, 1936 to Ralph and Bertha Phillips. JoAnn loved to do crafts with her sister and enjoyed arranging flowers. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and was very involved with her church. Mrs. Smith worked for a car dealership before her retirement.
JoAnn leaves her loving family, Mary and Danny Renfroe, Polly and Terry Walton; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bertha Phillips; a son, Phillip Smith; her sisters and brothers.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Milam Funeral Home Chapel, with a visitation for one hour prior. Burial will take place on Saturday at the Grandview Cemetery in Maryville, TN, with Smith Funeral Home in Maryville, TN (865) 983-1000 handling those arrangements. Local arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 South Main Street Gainesville, FL. (352)376-5361
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019