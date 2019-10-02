Home

HAMMOND, JOANNA
Joanna Hammond went on to be with the Lord on September 13, 2019. She was under the care of Haven Hospice in Gainesville. Joanna is survived by her 4 children; Jennifer Senft, Jacqueline Senft, Scott Hammond and Kylee Hammond, and grandchildren Kate and Emmitt. She is also survived by her mother Joan Hall and her step-mother Phyllis Garrard and sister Ginger Teague and Leslie Garrard. Joanna was preceded in death by her father Dr. Leon Garrard, Sr.
Joanna completed her nursing degree at Santa Fe College. She had been a nurse at Shands for 25 years caring for families in Labor and Delivery and Mother Baby units. She loved nursing but had to retire in February 2018 due to her illness. Prior to her nursing career she was a hair stylist at Regis in Gainesville.
As a life long resident of Gainesville, Joanna was loved by many in the community as well as her recovery group in which she served.
Towards the end of her life she enjoyed travel, good food and companionship with her life partner and the love of her life Su-Min.
She loved the ocean in life and, in death, her ashes return to the ocean.
In lieu of flowers, please support
with your generosity.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
