Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JoANNE DOVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoANNE C. DOVER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoANNE C. DOVER Obituary
DOVER, JoANNE C.
The family of JoAnne C. Dover announces her passing Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a Gator football fan since 1963 and will be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hill J. Dover. She is survived by her children; Lee A. Dover (Kaye) Kissimmee, FL, Janet D. Talerico (James) Fort White, FL; by her grandchildren Stephen Dover Edmonton, KY, Auburn Taylor (Ryan) Auburndale, FL, Lindsey Tabaczynski (Buck) Orlando, FL and Tony Talerico (Janie) Ponca City, OK and seven great grandchildren with one on the way. A private celebration of life will be held in the future. Remembrances may be made to Hospice Haven or .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -