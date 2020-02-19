|
DOVER, JoANNE C.
The family of JoAnne C. Dover announces her passing Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a Gator football fan since 1963 and will be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hill J. Dover. She is survived by her children; Lee A. Dover (Kaye) Kissimmee, FL, Janet D. Talerico (James) Fort White, FL; by her grandchildren Stephen Dover Edmonton, KY, Auburn Taylor (Ryan) Auburndale, FL, Lindsey Tabaczynski (Buck) Orlando, FL and Tony Talerico (Janie) Ponca City, OK and seven great grandchildren with one on the way. A private celebration of life will be held in the future. Remembrances may be made to Hospice Haven or .
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020